Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:44 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2360 Cragstone Ct
2360 Cragstone Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2360 Cragstone Ct, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedrooms duplex with fireplace in great room. Newly renovated, close to shopping and highways! Unbelievable price point, won't last long! Welcome Home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2360 Cragstone Ct have any available units?
2360 Cragstone Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 2360 Cragstone Ct have?
Some of 2360 Cragstone Ct's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2360 Cragstone Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Cragstone Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Cragstone Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2360 Cragstone Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 2360 Cragstone Ct offer parking?
No, 2360 Cragstone Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2360 Cragstone Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2360 Cragstone Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Cragstone Ct have a pool?
No, 2360 Cragstone Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2360 Cragstone Ct have accessible units?
No, 2360 Cragstone Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Cragstone Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2360 Cragstone Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2360 Cragstone Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2360 Cragstone Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
