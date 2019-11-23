All apartments in Redan
2238 Cody Court

2238 Cody Court · No Longer Available
Location

2238 Cody Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now***

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Split Level Home in Cul-De-Sac and on Corner with 2 Car Garage Move In Ready. New floors and freshly painted interior. Separate Living/Dining Room great for entertaining and open to Sunny Kitchen with granite counter tops and appliances. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths on Main including Master with En suite Bath. Finished Basement with 2 more Bedrooms including one Bedroom with Private Bath. A great roomate plan. Nice Deck on Back of Home for Outdoor entertaining. Hurry this home will not last. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

High school: Lithonia High School;

Middle school: Lithonia Middle School;

Elementary school: Panola Way Elementary School;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2238 Cody Court have any available units?
2238 Cody Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2238 Cody Court currently offering any rent specials?
2238 Cody Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 Cody Court pet-friendly?
No, 2238 Cody Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2238 Cody Court offer parking?
Yes, 2238 Cody Court offers parking.
Does 2238 Cody Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2238 Cody Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 Cody Court have a pool?
No, 2238 Cody Court does not have a pool.
Does 2238 Cody Court have accessible units?
No, 2238 Cody Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 Cody Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2238 Cody Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2238 Cody Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2238 Cody Court does not have units with air conditioning.

