2077 Mallard Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage ceiling fan fireplace

Spacious three bedroom two in a half bath home has ceiling fans throughout the house. Open great room with fireplace. Kitchen with white appliances and black countertops. Large downstairs area with half a bath and washer & dryer included. Private patio overlooks the wonderful backyard and is ideal for outdoor entertaining with fenced in backyard. In cul-de-sac, and a two car garage . Near I-20 and 285, shopping and dinning convenient to Marta. Call Shajuanna Favors @ 678-791-3907 if this is the place for you and your family!