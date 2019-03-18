All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 2077 Mallard Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
2077 Mallard Way
Last updated March 18 2019 at 3:57 PM

2077 Mallard Way

2077 Mallard Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2077 Mallard Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Spacious three bedroom two in a half bath home has ceiling fans throughout the house. Open great room with fireplace. Kitchen with white appliances and black countertops. Large downstairs area with half a bath and washer & dryer included. Private patio overlooks the wonderful backyard and is ideal for outdoor entertaining with fenced in backyard. In cul-de-sac, and a two car garage . Near I-20 and 285, shopping and dinning convenient to Marta. Call Shajuanna Favors @ 678-791-3907 if this is the place for you and your family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2077 Mallard Way have any available units?
2077 Mallard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2077 Mallard Way have?
Some of 2077 Mallard Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2077 Mallard Way currently offering any rent specials?
2077 Mallard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2077 Mallard Way pet-friendly?
No, 2077 Mallard Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2077 Mallard Way offer parking?
Yes, 2077 Mallard Way offers parking.
Does 2077 Mallard Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2077 Mallard Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2077 Mallard Way have a pool?
No, 2077 Mallard Way does not have a pool.
Does 2077 Mallard Way have accessible units?
No, 2077 Mallard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2077 Mallard Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2077 Mallard Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2077 Mallard Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2077 Mallard Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 3 Bedrooms
Redan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedan Dog Friendly Apartments
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GA
Tyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAWatkinsville, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College