All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 2074 Charles Cudd Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
2074 Charles Cudd Court
Last updated April 5 2020 at 4:25 AM

2074 Charles Cudd Court

2074 Charles Cudd Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2074 Charles Cudd Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 3.2 home is located in Lithonia and is waiting for you to call it home! Easy to maintain LVP flooring thoughout the first floor. Laundry closet off the kitchen. Carpet throughout the bedrooms. Ready for a quick move-in.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,290, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,290, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2074 Charles Cudd Court have any available units?
2074 Charles Cudd Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2074 Charles Cudd Court currently offering any rent specials?
2074 Charles Cudd Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2074 Charles Cudd Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2074 Charles Cudd Court is pet friendly.
Does 2074 Charles Cudd Court offer parking?
No, 2074 Charles Cudd Court does not offer parking.
Does 2074 Charles Cudd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2074 Charles Cudd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2074 Charles Cudd Court have a pool?
No, 2074 Charles Cudd Court does not have a pool.
Does 2074 Charles Cudd Court have accessible units?
No, 2074 Charles Cudd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2074 Charles Cudd Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2074 Charles Cudd Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2074 Charles Cudd Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2074 Charles Cudd Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College