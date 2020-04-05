2074 Charles Cudd Court

Amenities

This lovely 3.2 home is located in Lithonia and is waiting for you to call it home! Easy to maintain LVP flooring thoughout the first floor. Laundry closet off the kitchen. Carpet throughout the bedrooms. Ready for a quick move-in.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com.



Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.



Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,290, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,290, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.