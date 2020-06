Amenities

walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities

ASK ME ABOUT 1 MONTH FREE!!



This Home Has A Lot to Offer!! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath With A Bonus Room. Living Room Features Fireplace, Bright Open Floor Plan and Floor to Ceiling Bay WIndows. Inviting Dining Room Perfect for Entertaining and Spacious Eat-in Kitchen. Spacious Master Suite with Double Sinks, Large Walk-in Closets.



Schedule a tour today at www.rently.com



For additional details contact Theresa Sands at (470) 356-5632 or tsands@renterswarehouse.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.