2062 Wellborn Close

Beautiful 3/2.5 Home with Finished Man Cave! Make Your Man Happy For Ever!



This property does NOT participate in Section 8 Voucher Program



Amazing 3/2.5 Home for rent in Lithonia, GA where you walk into a spacious living room with updated carpeting which opens to the formal dining room with updated light fixture and tiled floors. An updated kitchen boasts lots of space for the whole family and granite countertops, a travertine backsplash, matching appliances, stainless steel undermount sink and stainless pull out faucet. Tiled and sunny breakfast area makes this kitchen family friendly and super convenient. Entrance to the upper deck area which overlooks a nice level back yard is right there off the kitchen and breakfast area. With a few steps downstairs, there is the family room with hardwood floors, working fireplace and the entrance to the lower deck area. The upper deck area is huge and absolutely amazing where you will enjoy spending summer evenings and entertaining guests. All bathrooms upstairs have granite countertops and updated plumbing fixtures.



Upstairs has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Basement has been converted into a man-cave with a separate entrance from the outside and another half bathroom with bar area.



Newly painted inside of the home is fresh and the paint is stylish and neutral. Granite installed in the kitchen and all bathrooms, updated kitchen cabinets, replaced faucets, and so much more.



Check out the video on YouTube at: this home for rent in Lithonia, Ga 30058. or Call now to schedule your viewing appointment. 770-783-3737



Landlord has 97 percent satisfaction rate with current tenants.



Security monitoring is mandatory and is additional $35 per month on top of rent. Renters Insurance Required.



Tenant Requirements



For a complete List of Qualification Criteria, click here.

1. Photo ID and legal status i.e. driver license, permanent resident card, passport / visa, military ID for each applicant over the age of 18



2. A copy of the SS card for each applicant over the age of 18



3. Last 90 days of pay stubs, 2 years of tax returns, W-2, Benefits letter for Social Security benefits, Welfare benefits, GI benefits, employment contract that show income is .28 times the rent



4. No prior evictions, landlord lawsuits or disposessory filings



5. Five point criminal, credit and back ground checks, child molester, terrorist check



6. Credit score of 550 or above



7. Application Fee is $55 per person for each applicant over the age of 18. Must be 21 years or older to be financially responsible for the lease



8. Security Deposit is equals to one month rent or higher depending on your circumstances.



9. First month rent required.



10. Pets of any kind are NOT allowed



11. Holding fee is equal to a full first month rent.

SCHOOLS:



Lithonia High (assigned)



Redan Elementary (assigned)



Lithonia Middle (assigned)



