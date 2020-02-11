All apartments in Redan
2045 Charles Cudd Ct
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:47 AM

2045 Charles Cudd Ct

2045 Charles Cudd Court · No Longer Available
Location

2045 Charles Cudd Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SPECIAL! Sign by February 15th and get the rest of the month FREE!

2045 Charles Cudd Ct.
Lithonia, GA 30058

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2

This beautiful home has an open floor plan that includes a large living room with fireplace, an octagonal formal dining room, and a kitchen with plenty of cabinets, counter space, and a pass through to the dining room. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and full bath. Close to plenty of restaurants, including: Jamaica Kitchen, Rosie's Kitchen, Eat Right Caribbean Restaurant, Banana Tree, Fireside Restaurant and Marco's Pizza. Just a short drive from Stonecrest Mall!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: DeKalb County Water
Gas: Gas South, Scana
Electric: GA Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 Charles Cudd Ct have any available units?
2045 Charles Cudd Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2045 Charles Cudd Ct have?
Some of 2045 Charles Cudd Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 Charles Cudd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Charles Cudd Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Charles Cudd Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2045 Charles Cudd Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2045 Charles Cudd Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2045 Charles Cudd Ct offers parking.
Does 2045 Charles Cudd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Charles Cudd Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Charles Cudd Ct have a pool?
No, 2045 Charles Cudd Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2045 Charles Cudd Ct have accessible units?
No, 2045 Charles Cudd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Charles Cudd Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2045 Charles Cudd Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 Charles Cudd Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2045 Charles Cudd Ct has units with air conditioning.

