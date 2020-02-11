Amenities

SPECIAL! Sign by February 15th and get the rest of the month FREE!



2045 Charles Cudd Ct.

Lithonia, GA 30058



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2



This beautiful home has an open floor plan that includes a large living room with fireplace, an octagonal formal dining room, and a kitchen with plenty of cabinets, counter space, and a pass through to the dining room. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and full bath. Close to plenty of restaurants, including: Jamaica Kitchen, Rosie's Kitchen, Eat Right Caribbean Restaurant, Banana Tree, Fireside Restaurant and Marco's Pizza. Just a short drive from Stonecrest Mall!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: DeKalb County Water

Gas: Gas South, Scana

Electric: GA Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.