2042 Mallard Way
2042 Mallard Way

2042 Mallard Way · No Longer Available
Location

2042 Mallard Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

3 bed / 2.5 bath House - Freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house for rent. Perfect season to move in to this lovely home. Call us today to set up a tour!

**UNIT MUST BE TOURED BEFORE YOU APPLY**

Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!
Applications may be submitted online.
Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com.

$40 Non-Refundable Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property.
Approvals will be based on rental background.
$250 Nonrefundable pet fee

(RLNE4756742)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 2042 Mallard Way have any available units?
2042 Mallard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2042 Mallard Way currently offering any rent specials?
2042 Mallard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2042 Mallard Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2042 Mallard Way is pet friendly.
Does 2042 Mallard Way offer parking?
No, 2042 Mallard Way does not offer parking.
Does 2042 Mallard Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2042 Mallard Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 Mallard Way have a pool?
No, 2042 Mallard Way does not have a pool.
Does 2042 Mallard Way have accessible units?
No, 2042 Mallard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2042 Mallard Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2042 Mallard Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2042 Mallard Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2042 Mallard Way does not have units with air conditioning.
