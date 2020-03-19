2042 Mallard Way

Amenities
3 bed / 2.5 bath House - Freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house for rent. Perfect season to move in to this lovely home. Call us today to set up a tour!
**UNIT MUST BE TOURED BEFORE YOU APPLY**
Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!
Applications may be submitted online.
Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com.
$40 Non-Refundable Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property.
Approvals will be based on rental background.
$250 Nonrefundable pet fee
(RLNE4756742)