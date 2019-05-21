All apartments in Redan
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

2020 Downs Place

2020 Downs Place · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Downs Place, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home for rent on Downs Place in Lithonia,GA!! Please call today for more info!!! - The goal with Bella Management is to assist you in finding a home. The process is quick and easy. Upon applying you will be required to pay a non-refundable application fee of $ 45.00 per applicant.
We do allow pets with a $350.00 Non refundable pet deposit

2x Deposit + 1 Months Rent

To preview one of our properties or to get more information please call:

678-829-1222 or 678-8291233
(RLNE2297237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Downs Place have any available units?
2020 Downs Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2020 Downs Place currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Downs Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Downs Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Downs Place is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Downs Place offer parking?
No, 2020 Downs Place does not offer parking.
Does 2020 Downs Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Downs Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Downs Place have a pool?
No, 2020 Downs Place does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Downs Place have accessible units?
No, 2020 Downs Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Downs Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Downs Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 Downs Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 Downs Place does not have units with air conditioning.
