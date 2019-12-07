1956 Corners Circle

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This a MUST SEE! Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath open floor plan home. Spacious living room features relaxing fireplace and French doors that open to a large, bright sunroom. Lower level master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet, his and her vanity with plenty of lighting. Upper level guest bedrooms connect by Jack and Jill bathroom. Schedule your appointment to view today at www.rently.com. Call Theresa at 470-356-5632.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.