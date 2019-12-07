All apartments in Redan
Last updated December 7 2019

1956 Corners Circle

1956 Corners Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1956 Corners Circle, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This a MUST SEE! Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath open floor plan home. Spacious living room features relaxing fireplace and French doors that open to a large, bright sunroom. Lower level master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet, his and her vanity with plenty of lighting. Upper level guest bedrooms connect by Jack and Jill bathroom. Schedule your appointment to view today at www.rently.com. Call Theresa at 470-356-5632.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1956 Corners Circle have any available units?
1956 Corners Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1956 Corners Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1956 Corners Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1956 Corners Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1956 Corners Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1956 Corners Circle offer parking?
No, 1956 Corners Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1956 Corners Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1956 Corners Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1956 Corners Circle have a pool?
No, 1956 Corners Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1956 Corners Circle have accessible units?
No, 1956 Corners Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1956 Corners Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1956 Corners Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1956 Corners Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1956 Corners Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

