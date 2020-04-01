All apartments in Powder Springs
4109 Old Austell Rd

4109 Old Austell Road · No Longer Available
Location

4109 Old Austell Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
AVAILABLE SPRING 2020!

This lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath home can be rented as residential or commercial. If commercial rate is higher at 1390.00

Located in the city limits of powder springs with large fenced yard. Walking distance to Powder Springs Elementary. Some Pets Ok. Carport and Parking Pad. Two outdoor sheds. Safe and Quiet area of Powder Springs. Tenant is responsible to pay all property taxes!
Large fenced in yard
Within the city limits of Powder Springs
Has potential for at office use- zoned CRC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Old Austell Rd have any available units?
4109 Old Austell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
Is 4109 Old Austell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Old Austell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Old Austell Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4109 Old Austell Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4109 Old Austell Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4109 Old Austell Rd offers parking.
Does 4109 Old Austell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Old Austell Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Old Austell Rd have a pool?
No, 4109 Old Austell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Old Austell Rd have accessible units?
No, 4109 Old Austell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Old Austell Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 Old Austell Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4109 Old Austell Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4109 Old Austell Rd has units with air conditioning.

