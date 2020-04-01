4109 Old Austell Rd

Amenities

pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

AVAILABLE SPRING 2020!



This lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath home can be rented as residential or commercial. If commercial rate is higher at 1390.00



Located in the city limits of powder springs with large fenced yard. Walking distance to Powder Springs Elementary. Some Pets Ok. Carport and Parking Pad. Two outdoor sheds. Safe and Quiet area of Powder Springs. Tenant is responsible to pay all property taxes!

Large fenced in yard

Within the city limits of Powder Springs

Has potential for at office use- zoned CRC.