4017 Lafayette Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Nice West Cobb ranch! 4 - sided brick,. hardwoods throughout, updated bathrooms including ceramic tile, toilets, sink & faucets. 3Bd/2BA. Finished laundry room. Within city limits of beautiful Powder Springs. Close to shopping, dining, recreation, Silver Comet Trail.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.