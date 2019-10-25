All apartments in Powder Springs
Find more places like 4017 Lafayette Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:18 PM

4017 Lafayette Drive

4017 Lafayette Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

4017 Lafayette Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice West Cobb ranch! 4 - sided brick,. hardwoods throughout, updated bathrooms including ceramic tile, toilets, sink & faucets. 3Bd/2BA. Finished laundry room. Within city limits of beautiful Powder Springs. Close to shopping, dining, recreation, Silver Comet Trail.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 Lafayette Drive have any available units?
4017 Lafayette Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4017 Lafayette Drive have?
Some of 4017 Lafayette Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4017 Lafayette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4017 Lafayette Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 Lafayette Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4017 Lafayette Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4017 Lafayette Drive offer parking?
No, 4017 Lafayette Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4017 Lafayette Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4017 Lafayette Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 Lafayette Drive have a pool?
No, 4017 Lafayette Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4017 Lafayette Drive have accessible units?
No, 4017 Lafayette Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 Lafayette Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4017 Lafayette Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4017 Lafayette Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4017 Lafayette Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
