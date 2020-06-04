All apartments in Powder Springs
Find more places like 3246 Palomino Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Powder Springs, GA
/
3246 Palomino Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:55 PM

3246 Palomino Drive

3246 Palomino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Powder Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3246 Palomino Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! The living room has beautiful vinyl wood flooring, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace! Galley style kitchen with black appliances, gas top stove and lots of cabinet space! The master bedroom features a private bathroom! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Get approved in 10 days, and receive $250 Off

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3246 Palomino Drive have any available units?
3246 Palomino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 3246 Palomino Drive have?
Some of 3246 Palomino Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3246 Palomino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3246 Palomino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3246 Palomino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3246 Palomino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3246 Palomino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3246 Palomino Drive offers parking.
Does 3246 Palomino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3246 Palomino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3246 Palomino Drive have a pool?
No, 3246 Palomino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3246 Palomino Drive have accessible units?
No, 3246 Palomino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3246 Palomino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3246 Palomino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3246 Palomino Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3246 Palomino Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Powder Springs 3 BedroomsPowder Springs Apartments with Garage
Powder Springs Apartments with ParkingPowder Springs Apartments with Pool
Powder Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College