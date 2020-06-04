3246 Palomino Drive

Amenities

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! The living room has beautiful vinyl wood flooring, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace! Galley style kitchen with black appliances, gas top stove and lots of cabinet space! The master bedroom features a private bathroom! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Get approved in 10 days, and receive $250 Off



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.