Port Wentworth, GA
28 Lake Shore Boulevard
Last updated May 14 2020

28 Lake Shore Boulevard

28 Lake Shore Blvd · (912) 312-2895
Port Wentworth
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Location

28 Lake Shore Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA 31407

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2354 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
28 Lake Shore Blvd.
Pt. Wentworth, GA

HUGE 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath 2-Story Home! Great Port Wentworth Location in Lakeshore Subdivision! This HUGE home has 2354 Square Feet - not counting the Big 2-car Garage! This home is situated on a Large Corner Lot! Very Large Loft Area Upstairs! Great Room style Floorplan with Large Living Room and Dining Area! All 3 BR's upstairs! Half Bath Downstairs! Giant Kitchen with Oak Cabinets and Black Appliances including Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water on the door, Stove, Dishwasher and Disposal! Deep Freeze Chest in super-huge Pantry with Tons of Shelves! Eat-in Kitchen! Patio out back!

Zoned for the new State-of-the Art Godley Station School Grades K thru 8 on Benton Boulevard! Incredible Neighborhood with full free access to Recreation Amenities: Junior Olympic Pool and Kiddie Pool, 14-Acre Lake, Children's Playground and Elegant Clubhouse.

Rent - $1450.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Lake Shore Boulevard have any available units?
28 Lake Shore Boulevard has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Lake Shore Boulevard have?
Some of 28 Lake Shore Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Lake Shore Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
28 Lake Shore Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Lake Shore Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 28 Lake Shore Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Wentworth.
Does 28 Lake Shore Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 28 Lake Shore Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 28 Lake Shore Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Lake Shore Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Lake Shore Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 28 Lake Shore Boulevard has a pool.
Does 28 Lake Shore Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 28 Lake Shore Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Lake Shore Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Lake Shore Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Lake Shore Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Lake Shore Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
