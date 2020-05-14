28 Lake Shore Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

28 Lake Shore Blvd.

Pt. Wentworth, GA



HUGE 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath 2-Story Home! Great Port Wentworth Location in Lakeshore Subdivision! This HUGE home has 2354 Square Feet - not counting the Big 2-car Garage! This home is situated on a Large Corner Lot! Very Large Loft Area Upstairs! Great Room style Floorplan with Large Living Room and Dining Area! All 3 BR's upstairs! Half Bath Downstairs! Giant Kitchen with Oak Cabinets and Black Appliances including Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water on the door, Stove, Dishwasher and Disposal! Deep Freeze Chest in super-huge Pantry with Tons of Shelves! Eat-in Kitchen! Patio out back!



Zoned for the new State-of-the Art Godley Station School Grades K thru 8 on Benton Boulevard! Incredible Neighborhood with full free access to Recreation Amenities: Junior Olympic Pool and Kiddie Pool, 14-Acre Lake, Children's Playground and Elegant Clubhouse.



Rent - $1450.