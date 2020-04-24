All apartments in Pooler
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:20 PM

215 Sonata Circle

215 Sonata Circle · (912) 312-2895
Location

215 Sonata Circle, Pooler, GA 31322

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,245

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
215 Sonata Circle
Pooler, GA 31322

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo!

Terrific Pooler Location in desirable Harmony Townes!

Close to I-16 and I-95, Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment Complex!

Single Story End Condominium Unit!

Screened in Porch with Outside Storage Room!

Top-of-the-line Washer/Dryer included in the Rent!

Landscaping included in Rent!

Eat-In Kitchen with big Bay window!

Great kitchen with recessed lighting, lots of cabinets and large pantry!

Beautiful Oak Cabinets!

White Appliances included in the rent are a Refrigerator with Water and Ice on the Door, Smooth-top Stove, Dishwasher and Disposal!

Vaulted ceiling in Living Room and Master Bedroom!

DISH satellite is already installed - just call for service (Cost of DISH service is not included in the rent).

Access to the Community Recreation center with Swimming Pool included in the Rent!

The Pooler YMCA is very nearby!

Rent - $1245

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Sonata Circle have any available units?
215 Sonata Circle has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 Sonata Circle have?
Some of 215 Sonata Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Sonata Circle currently offering any rent specials?
215 Sonata Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Sonata Circle pet-friendly?
No, 215 Sonata Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pooler.
Does 215 Sonata Circle offer parking?
No, 215 Sonata Circle does not offer parking.
Does 215 Sonata Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Sonata Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Sonata Circle have a pool?
Yes, 215 Sonata Circle has a pool.
Does 215 Sonata Circle have accessible units?
No, 215 Sonata Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Sonata Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Sonata Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Sonata Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Sonata Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
