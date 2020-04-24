Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

215 Sonata Circle

Pooler, GA 31322



2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo!



Terrific Pooler Location in desirable Harmony Townes!



Close to I-16 and I-95, Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment Complex!



Single Story End Condominium Unit!



Screened in Porch with Outside Storage Room!



Top-of-the-line Washer/Dryer included in the Rent!



Landscaping included in Rent!



Eat-In Kitchen with big Bay window!



Great kitchen with recessed lighting, lots of cabinets and large pantry!



Beautiful Oak Cabinets!



White Appliances included in the rent are a Refrigerator with Water and Ice on the Door, Smooth-top Stove, Dishwasher and Disposal!



Vaulted ceiling in Living Room and Master Bedroom!



DISH satellite is already installed - just call for service (Cost of DISH service is not included in the rent).



Access to the Community Recreation center with Swimming Pool included in the Rent!



The Pooler YMCA is very nearby!



Rent - $1245