Pine Lake, GA
4634 Ridge Dr (MKBS)
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

4634 Ridge Dr (MKBS)

4634 Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4634 Ridge Drive, Pine Lake, GA 30072
Pine Lake

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A Nature Lovers Dream - Rare 2 bedroom rental in the heart of Pine Lake. This duplex home is located in the nature lovers paradise we call Pine Lake. Imagine just outside of Decatur and Stone Mountain yet surrounded by lakes, lush greenery, a beach, biking trails and hiking trails that are just steps from your front door. The home features 2 oversized bedrooms, 1 bath, new flooring, fresh paint and new appliances. And a privacy fence in back. Call for an appt to Christine Nelson 404-759-9160, Sorry, no pets.

YEAR: Built in 1970

DIRECTIONS: Memorial Drive to Hambrick Rd. Use GPS for specifics.
[Each new lease has a $55 admin inspection cost due at move in.]

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5000258)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

