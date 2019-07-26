4634 Ridge Dr (MKBS)

Amenities

A Nature Lovers Dream - Rare 2 bedroom rental in the heart of Pine Lake. This duplex home is located in the nature lovers paradise we call Pine Lake. Imagine just outside of Decatur and Stone Mountain yet surrounded by lakes, lush greenery, a beach, biking trails and hiking trails that are just steps from your front door. The home features 2 oversized bedrooms, 1 bath, new flooring, fresh paint and new appliances. And a privacy fence in back. Call for an appt to Christine Nelson 404-759-9160, Sorry, no pets.



YEAR: Built in 1970



DIRECTIONS: Memorial Drive to Hambrick Rd. Use GPS for specifics.

[Each new lease has a $55 admin inspection cost due at move in.]



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5000258)