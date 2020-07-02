All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Find more places like 6533 Meadow Rue Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
6533 Meadow Rue Dr
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

6533 Meadow Rue Dr

6533 Meadow Rue Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree Corners
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6533 Meadow Rue Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Peachtree Corners TownHome For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available now! 2BR/2.5BA townhome located on a private lot with huge back yard and plenty of parking spaces. Fresh interior paint. Nice Open floor plan with fireplace in the family room. Bright kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances incl Fridge. 2 large bedrooms upstairs with tons of closet space. Patio with privacy fence on sides and plenty of room for your family and friends. Easy access to 285, 85, 400. Minutes to schools, shopping, and dining, Forum, Perimeter Mall, Northpoint Mall.

Schools:
Elem: Peachtree
Middle: Pinckneyville
High: Norcross
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Peachtree Corners Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4995473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6533 Meadow Rue Dr have any available units?
6533 Meadow Rue Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 6533 Meadow Rue Dr have?
Some of 6533 Meadow Rue Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6533 Meadow Rue Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6533 Meadow Rue Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6533 Meadow Rue Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6533 Meadow Rue Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6533 Meadow Rue Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6533 Meadow Rue Dr offers parking.
Does 6533 Meadow Rue Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6533 Meadow Rue Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6533 Meadow Rue Dr have a pool?
No, 6533 Meadow Rue Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6533 Meadow Rue Dr have accessible units?
No, 6533 Meadow Rue Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6533 Meadow Rue Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6533 Meadow Rue Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6533 Meadow Rue Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6533 Meadow Rue Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Peachtree Corners 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeachtree Corners 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peachtree Corners Apartments with BalconiesPeachtree Corners Dog Friendly Apartments
Peachtree Corners Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College