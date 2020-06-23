5844 Norfolk Chase Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stylish 3B, 2.5b, stone/brick townhouse w/2-car garage in established community. Main level features an open floor plan w/stained cabinet kitchen with island, breakfast bar/eat-in kitchen, granite countertops, tile backsplash, & stainless steel appliances. View to den/family room with fireplace. Upstairs features an oversized master bedroom w/reading nook & beautiful master bath enclave. Two other bedrooms have split floor plan w/master bath & jack-n-jill shower. Upper level laundry (not incl). Community is gated at entrance, community pool, & easily accessible to hwys.