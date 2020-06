5400 Dunwoody Mill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING, 3 SIDES BRICK Beauty w/BIG BASEMENT & Beautiful Back Yard offers so much! SHINING HARDWOOD FLOORS are found on much of the Main Level. Gorgeous Kitchen w/BIG BREAKFAST AREA, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS and BREAKFAST BAR, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES opens to DRAMATIC VAULTED FIRESIDE FAMILY ROOM!Big MASTER ON MAIN with DOOR TO INCREDIBLE HUGE BACK DECK!Living Rm/Office, Formal Dining Room, Vaulted Foyer, BIG BEDROOMS, HUGE FULL DAYLIGHT BASEMENT WITH 2ND DRIVEWAY 3RD BOAT GARAGE! OUTSTANDING LOCATION near DUNWOODY yet in GWINNETT! Near PAUL DUKE STEM SCHOOL.