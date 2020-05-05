All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

4998 Berkeley Oak Drive

4998 Berkeley Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4998 Berkeley Oak Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Beautifully upgraded unit in P'tree Corners near "Forum" convenient to shopping, restaurant, park, highway, etc. Hardwood flrs throughout the main level; kitchen has gorgeous granite counter top & stainless steel appliances, great rm w/ a fireplace, separate dining area opens to the private backyard patio, large vaulted master bedrm & luxurious master bath, two nice secondary bedrooms, plus loft perfect for an office, den, exercise room, refrigerator/washer/dryer included. Must have excellent credit (score 700+) and verifiable income & job. For 1 family. No Pet/smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4998 Berkeley Oak Drive have any available units?
4998 Berkeley Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 4998 Berkeley Oak Drive have?
Some of 4998 Berkeley Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4998 Berkeley Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4998 Berkeley Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4998 Berkeley Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4998 Berkeley Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 4998 Berkeley Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4998 Berkeley Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 4998 Berkeley Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4998 Berkeley Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4998 Berkeley Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 4998 Berkeley Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4998 Berkeley Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 4998 Berkeley Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4998 Berkeley Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4998 Berkeley Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4998 Berkeley Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4998 Berkeley Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

