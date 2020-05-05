4998 Berkeley Oak Drive

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded unit in P'tree Corners near "Forum" convenient to shopping, restaurant, park, highway, etc. Hardwood flrs throughout the main level; kitchen has gorgeous granite counter top & stainless steel appliances, great rm w/ a fireplace, separate dining area opens to the private backyard patio, large vaulted master bedrm & luxurious master bath, two nice secondary bedrooms, plus loft perfect for an office, den, exercise room, refrigerator/washer/dryer included. Must have excellent credit (score 700+) and verifiable income & job. For 1 family. No Pet/smoking.