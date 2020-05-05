4998 Berkeley Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Beautifully upgraded unit in P'tree Corners near "Forum" convenient to shopping, restaurant, park, highway, etc. Hardwood flrs throughout the main level; kitchen has gorgeous granite counter top & stainless steel appliances, great rm w/ a fireplace, separate dining area opens to the private backyard patio, large vaulted master bedrm & luxurious master bath, two nice secondary bedrooms, plus loft perfect for an office, den, exercise room, refrigerator/washer/dryer included. Must have excellent credit (score 700+) and verifiable income & job. For 1 family. No Pet/smoking.