Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home For Rent In Award Winning Simpson School District. Large Private & Fenced Backyard Makes This Home Perfect For Many Outdoor Recreational Activities. Recently Remodeled Baths And Fresh Paint. Very Convenient Location Close To The Forum, Peachtree Corners Town Center, YMCA, Several Parks And Schools. This Home Is Just Around The Corner From Jones Bridge Swim & Tennis Club.