Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Run don't walk to a turn key home in desired Peachtree Station in Simpson Elementary school district! Renovated open concept kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry over looking family room. Neutral paint and hardwood floors through out. Level fenced backyard on cut de sac. Partially finished walk out basement with ample storage. Move in ready. Walk to schools, YMCA, PCBC, and The Forum. Award winning schools. Near Cornerstone and Wesleyan.