Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! This very hard to find, all brick ranch home is available for rent in one of the most sought-after subdivisions in Peachtree Corners. Features include gleaming hardwood floors, light and bright open floor plan with a fireside family room that boasts wood beams and a gorgeous view of the woods and nature. The chef's kitchen features Corian countertops, wood floors, and a sun-drenched breakfast room with doors leading to the private screened porch.