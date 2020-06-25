3774 Meadow Rue Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fully renovated 2BR/2.5BA townhome located on a private lot with huge back yard and plenty of parking spaces. Fresh interior paint. New flooring throughout. Open floor plan with fireplace in family room. Bright kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances incl Fridge. 2 large bedrooms upstairs with tons of closet space. Patio with privacy fence on sides and plenty of room for your family and friends. Easy access to 285, 85, 400. Minutes to schools,shopping and dining, Forum, perimeter mall, northpoint mall.