Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

3774 Meadow Rue Lane

3774 Meadow Rue Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3774 Meadow Rue Lane, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated 2BR/2.5BA townhome located on a private lot with huge back yard and plenty of parking spaces. Fresh interior paint. New flooring throughout. Open floor plan with fireplace in family room. Bright kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances incl Fridge. 2 large bedrooms upstairs with tons of closet space. Patio with privacy fence on sides and plenty of room for your family and friends. Easy access to 285, 85, 400. Minutes to schools,shopping and dining, Forum, perimeter mall, northpoint mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3774 Meadow Rue Lane have any available units?
3774 Meadow Rue Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 3774 Meadow Rue Lane have?
Some of 3774 Meadow Rue Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3774 Meadow Rue Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3774 Meadow Rue Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3774 Meadow Rue Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3774 Meadow Rue Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 3774 Meadow Rue Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3774 Meadow Rue Lane offers parking.
Does 3774 Meadow Rue Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3774 Meadow Rue Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3774 Meadow Rue Lane have a pool?
No, 3774 Meadow Rue Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3774 Meadow Rue Lane have accessible units?
No, 3774 Meadow Rue Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3774 Meadow Rue Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3774 Meadow Rue Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3774 Meadow Rue Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3774 Meadow Rue Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
