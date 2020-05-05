3754 Meadow Rue Lane

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Peaceful & quite neighborhood hidden in the vibrant Peachtree Corners city, while having easy access to I285, I85, 400, shopping at Forum on Peachtree Pkwy, Lifetime Fitness, YMCA & more! Great school system & zoned into the new Norcross Stem High School! This lovely townhome features 2 spacious master bedrooms, 2.5 full baths & sliding glass doors lead out to the private fenced-in patio/garden complete w a storage shed. 2 parking spaces right in front of the home, nice tile & carpet flooring. Very well maintained, must see!