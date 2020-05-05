All apartments in Peachtree Corners
3754 Meadow Rue Lane

3754 Meadow Rue Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3754 Meadow Rue Lane, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Peaceful & quite neighborhood hidden in the vibrant Peachtree Corners city, while having easy access to I285, I85, 400, shopping at Forum on Peachtree Pkwy, Lifetime Fitness, YMCA & more! Great school system & zoned into the new Norcross Stem High School! This lovely townhome features 2 spacious master bedrooms, 2.5 full baths & sliding glass doors lead out to the private fenced-in patio/garden complete w a storage shed. 2 parking spaces right in front of the home, nice tile & carpet flooring. Very well maintained, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3754 Meadow Rue Lane have any available units?
3754 Meadow Rue Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 3754 Meadow Rue Lane have?
Some of 3754 Meadow Rue Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3754 Meadow Rue Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3754 Meadow Rue Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3754 Meadow Rue Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3754 Meadow Rue Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 3754 Meadow Rue Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3754 Meadow Rue Lane does offer parking.
Does 3754 Meadow Rue Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3754 Meadow Rue Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3754 Meadow Rue Lane have a pool?
No, 3754 Meadow Rue Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3754 Meadow Rue Lane have accessible units?
No, 3754 Meadow Rue Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3754 Meadow Rue Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3754 Meadow Rue Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3754 Meadow Rue Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3754 Meadow Rue Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
