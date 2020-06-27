Great end unit townhome with brand new hardwood flooring throughout the upper level. Open floorplan. Oversized master bedroom with large walk-in closet. View from kitchen dining to living room with gas log fireplace. Private backyard with patio. Spacious kitchen with walk-in pantry. Energy efficient LED lighting throughout for low energy bills. Water and trash collection included! Highly ranked schools. Near children’s playground. This is an awesome Peachtree Industrial Boulevard location just a short jump from I-285.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3357 Marla Boulevard NW have any available units?
3357 Marla Boulevard NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 3357 Marla Boulevard NW have?
Some of 3357 Marla Boulevard NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3357 Marla Boulevard NW currently offering any rent specials?
3357 Marla Boulevard NW is not currently offering any rent specials.