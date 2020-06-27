All apartments in Peachtree Corners
3357 Marla Boulevard NW
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:35 PM

3357 Marla Boulevard NW

3357 Marla Blvd NW · No Longer Available
Location

3357 Marla Blvd NW, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Great end unit townhome with brand new hardwood flooring throughout the upper level. Open floorplan. Oversized master bedroom with large walk-in closet. View from kitchen dining to living room with gas log fireplace. Private backyard with patio. Spacious kitchen with walk-in pantry. Energy efficient LED lighting throughout for low energy bills. Water and trash collection included! Highly ranked schools. Near children’s playground. This is an awesome Peachtree Industrial Boulevard location just a short jump from I-285.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3357 Marla Boulevard NW have any available units?
3357 Marla Boulevard NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 3357 Marla Boulevard NW have?
Some of 3357 Marla Boulevard NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3357 Marla Boulevard NW currently offering any rent specials?
3357 Marla Boulevard NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3357 Marla Boulevard NW pet-friendly?
No, 3357 Marla Boulevard NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 3357 Marla Boulevard NW offer parking?
Yes, 3357 Marla Boulevard NW offers parking.
Does 3357 Marla Boulevard NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3357 Marla Boulevard NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3357 Marla Boulevard NW have a pool?
No, 3357 Marla Boulevard NW does not have a pool.
Does 3357 Marla Boulevard NW have accessible units?
No, 3357 Marla Boulevard NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3357 Marla Boulevard NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3357 Marla Boulevard NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3357 Marla Boulevard NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3357 Marla Boulevard NW does not have units with air conditioning.
