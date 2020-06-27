3357 Marla Boulevard NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Great end unit townhome with brand new hardwood flooring throughout the upper level. Open floorplan. Oversized master bedroom with large walk-in closet. View from kitchen dining to living room with gas log fireplace. Private backyard with patio. Spacious kitchen with walk-in pantry. Energy efficient LED lighting throughout for low energy bills. Water and trash collection included! Highly ranked schools. Near children’s playground. This is an awesome Peachtree Industrial Boulevard location just a short jump from I-285.