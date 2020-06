Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated home in a cul de sac street, cozy subdivision. Features Great Living room with dining area. Fully renovated. New floors. New kitchen. SS appliances. Granite counter tops. 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Huge fenced back yard with patio. Only a few minutes to shopping and dining. Easy access to rapid transit and public transportation.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.