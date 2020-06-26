All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:45 AM

603 West Manor

603 West Manor · No Longer Available
Location

603 West Manor, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom in North Peachtree City - Tastefully updated 2 bedroom Peachtree City home in Kedron Village. New paint and flooring, washer & dryer and ready for move in NOW! No pets accepted.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4974980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 West Manor have any available units?
603 West Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 603 West Manor currently offering any rent specials?
603 West Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 West Manor pet-friendly?
No, 603 West Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 603 West Manor offer parking?
No, 603 West Manor does not offer parking.
Does 603 West Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 West Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 West Manor have a pool?
No, 603 West Manor does not have a pool.
Does 603 West Manor have accessible units?
No, 603 West Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 603 West Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 West Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 West Manor have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 West Manor does not have units with air conditioning.
