Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom in North Peachtree City - Tastefully updated 2 bedroom Peachtree City home in Kedron Village. New paint and flooring, washer & dryer and ready for move in NOW! No pets accepted.
(RLNE4974980)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 603 West Manor have any available units?
603 West Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 603 West Manor currently offering any rent specials?
603 West Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.