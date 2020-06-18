All apartments in Peachtree City
110 Terrace Tay
Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:55 PM

110 Terrace Tay

110 Terrace Tay · (678) 380-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 Terrace Tay, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** This charming bright and sunny home offers many features that include a lovely living room with fireplace, a separate dining room, a large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A master bath with two sink vanities, separate tub and shower, and master walk-in closet. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Starr's Mill High School

Middle school: Rising Starr Middle School

Elementary school: Oak Grove Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Terrace Tay have any available units?
110 Terrace Tay has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Terrace Tay have?
Some of 110 Terrace Tay's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Terrace Tay currently offering any rent specials?
110 Terrace Tay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Terrace Tay pet-friendly?
No, 110 Terrace Tay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 110 Terrace Tay offer parking?
No, 110 Terrace Tay does not offer parking.
Does 110 Terrace Tay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Terrace Tay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Terrace Tay have a pool?
No, 110 Terrace Tay does not have a pool.
Does 110 Terrace Tay have accessible units?
No, 110 Terrace Tay does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Terrace Tay have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Terrace Tay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Terrace Tay have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Terrace Tay does not have units with air conditioning.
