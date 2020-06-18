110 Terrace Tay

Amenities

Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** This charming bright and sunny home offers many features that include a lovely living room with fireplace, a separate dining room, a large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A master bath with two sink vanities, separate tub and shower, and master walk-in closet. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown



High school: Starr's Mill High School



Middle school: Rising Starr Middle School



Elementary school: Oak Grove Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.