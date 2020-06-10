103 Crossbow Court

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Just Reduced!!!ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Gorgeous 4 BR 3 BA Contemporary. Quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Spooner Ridge. Beautiful formal entrance looks into a gorgeous living room with huge stone fireplace which extends through to the dining room. Chefs kitchen with island and beautiful cabinets. Spacious master suite with ensuite bath on main. Large lot with private deck on back of home. Hurry on by today as this home will not be here long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: Mcintosh High School

Middle school: J.c. Booth Middle School

Elementary school: Kedron Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.