77 Pine Hill Court

Available July 21. Don't miss out on this rare 6 bedroom 3.5 bath rental in Seven Hills! The property features an open floor plan with kitchen providing a view to the family room. Spacious Master on main level accompanied by Master bath which includes a garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Separate formal dining. Huge loft on the upper level along with 5 bedrooms, laundry room and 2 full baths. Each unit has golf cart storage so residents can use their private carts to take advantage of the nature trails. Pets under 40lbs will be considered with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Tenant is responsible for a $20/month Utility Reduction Program that includes the delivery of air filters.