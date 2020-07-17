All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

77 Pine Hill Court

77 Pine Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

77 Pine Hill Court, Paulding County, GA 30132

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available July 21. Don't miss out on this rare 6 bedroom 3.5 bath rental in Seven Hills! The property features an open floor plan with kitchen providing a view to the family room. Spacious Master on main level accompanied by Master bath which includes a garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Separate formal dining. Huge loft on the upper level along with 5 bedrooms, laundry room and 2 full baths. Each unit has golf cart storage so residents can use their private carts to take advantage of the nature trails. Pets under 40lbs will be considered with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Tenant is responsible for a $20/month Utility Reduction Program that includes the delivery of air filters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Pine Hill Court have any available units?
77 Pine Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 77 Pine Hill Court have?
Some of 77 Pine Hill Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Pine Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
77 Pine Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Pine Hill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 Pine Hill Court is pet friendly.
Does 77 Pine Hill Court offer parking?
Yes, 77 Pine Hill Court offers parking.
Does 77 Pine Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Pine Hill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Pine Hill Court have a pool?
No, 77 Pine Hill Court does not have a pool.
Does 77 Pine Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 77 Pine Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Pine Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Pine Hill Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Pine Hill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Pine Hill Court does not have units with air conditioning.
