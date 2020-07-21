All apartments in Paulding County
55 Donegal Way
Last updated October 24 2019 at 4:03 PM

55 Donegal Way

55 Donegal Way · No Longer Available
Location

55 Donegal Way, Paulding County, GA 30132

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
refrigerator
The Macland Township community is located north west of Atlanta and will include 57 new homes. This 4 bedroom community will feature homes with approximatelty 2200 Sq/ft of living space. Come out and visit one of these new homes at your convenience. From Atlanta travel towards Dallas GA and you can find our ResiBuilt homes off Macland Rd!

The Stonewycke is a spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home. This home has over 2,200 sq/ft of living space. Our homes include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, blinds throughout the home, large closets and durable LVP flooring. At Resi-built we offer 3 different ways for people to find a new home. Visit our website at www.resi-built.com and see how easy it is!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Donegal Way have any available units?
55 Donegal Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 55 Donegal Way have?
Some of 55 Donegal Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Donegal Way currently offering any rent specials?
55 Donegal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Donegal Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Donegal Way is pet friendly.
Does 55 Donegal Way offer parking?
No, 55 Donegal Way does not offer parking.
Does 55 Donegal Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Donegal Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Donegal Way have a pool?
No, 55 Donegal Way does not have a pool.
Does 55 Donegal Way have accessible units?
No, 55 Donegal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Donegal Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Donegal Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Donegal Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Donegal Way does not have units with air conditioning.
