55 Donegal Way

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Macland Township community is located north west of Atlanta and will include 57 new homes. This 4 bedroom community will feature homes with approximatelty 2200 Sq/ft of living space. Come out and visit one of these new homes at your convenience. From Atlanta travel towards Dallas GA and you can find our ResiBuilt homes off Macland Rd!



The Stonewycke is a spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home. This home has over 2,200 sq/ft of living space. Our homes include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, blinds throughout the home, large closets and durable LVP flooring. At Resi-built we offer 3 different ways for people to find a new home. Visit our website at www.resi-built.com and see how easy it is!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.