Paulding County, GA
265 Arbor Way
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:28 PM

265 Arbor Way

265 Arbor Way · No Longer Available
Location

265 Arbor Way, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Arbor Way have any available units?
265 Arbor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 265 Arbor Way have?
Some of 265 Arbor Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 Arbor Way currently offering any rent specials?
265 Arbor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Arbor Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 Arbor Way is pet friendly.
Does 265 Arbor Way offer parking?
Yes, 265 Arbor Way offers parking.
Does 265 Arbor Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Arbor Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Arbor Way have a pool?
No, 265 Arbor Way does not have a pool.
Does 265 Arbor Way have accessible units?
No, 265 Arbor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Arbor Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 Arbor Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 265 Arbor Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 Arbor Way does not have units with air conditioning.
