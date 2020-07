Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Don't miss out on this 4 bed, 3 bath home in Douglasville located right across from South Paulding High School. It's got plenty of space inside and out for the whole family with a huge back yard and a large finished basement with multiple rooms! Set up a viewing today before this one is gone.