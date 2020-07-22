All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 2 Paces Lakes Ridge.
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

2 Paces Lakes Ridge

2 Paces Lakes Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

2 Paces Lakes Ridge, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Paces Lakes Ridge have any available units?
2 Paces Lakes Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 2 Paces Lakes Ridge have?
Some of 2 Paces Lakes Ridge's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Paces Lakes Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2 Paces Lakes Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Paces Lakes Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Paces Lakes Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 2 Paces Lakes Ridge offer parking?
No, 2 Paces Lakes Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 2 Paces Lakes Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Paces Lakes Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Paces Lakes Ridge have a pool?
No, 2 Paces Lakes Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 2 Paces Lakes Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2 Paces Lakes Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Paces Lakes Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Paces Lakes Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Paces Lakes Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Paces Lakes Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
