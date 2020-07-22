18 Brookwood Pass South

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

6 or 12-month lease available!



Beautiful newly built house located in Douglasville! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom that features a spacious kitchen that is perfect for entertaining, gas fireplace, and private wooded backyard.



Appliance package includes:

– Refrigerator,Gas Stove,Dishwasher



Other Features:

– Washer/dryer hook ups also included along with a two car garage. Carpet & vinyl flooring. Electric water heater & Central cooling. Gas burning fireplace.



2 Pets welcome!!



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.