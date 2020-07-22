All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated March 2 2020 at 8:15 AM

18 Brookwood Pass South

18 Brookwood Pass South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

18 Brookwood Pass South, Paulding County, GA 30134

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6 or 12-month lease available!

Beautiful newly built house located in Douglasville! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom that features a spacious kitchen that is perfect for entertaining, gas fireplace, and private wooded backyard.

Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Gas Stove,Dishwasher

Other Features:
– Washer/dryer hook ups also included along with a two car garage. Carpet & vinyl flooring. Electric water heater & Central cooling. Gas burning fireplace.

2 Pets welcome!!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Brookwood Pass South have any available units?
18 Brookwood Pass South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 18 Brookwood Pass South have?
Some of 18 Brookwood Pass South's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Brookwood Pass South currently offering any rent specials?
18 Brookwood Pass South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Brookwood Pass South pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Brookwood Pass South is pet friendly.
Does 18 Brookwood Pass South offer parking?
Yes, 18 Brookwood Pass South offers parking.
Does 18 Brookwood Pass South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Brookwood Pass South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Brookwood Pass South have a pool?
No, 18 Brookwood Pass South does not have a pool.
Does 18 Brookwood Pass South have accessible units?
No, 18 Brookwood Pass South does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Brookwood Pass South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Brookwood Pass South has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Brookwood Pass South have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Brookwood Pass South does not have units with air conditioning.
