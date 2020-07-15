All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:02 AM

165 Bridgestone Lane

165 Bridgestone Lane · (770) 999-9742
Location

165 Bridgestone Lane, Paulding County, GA 30134

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1815 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous and roomy 3 bedroom / 2 bath ranch-style home. This abode features nicely updated surfaces with a 2 car garage, open floor plan, formal dining, family room with a fireplace, eat in kitchen with appliances, spacious bedrooms, and master with tub and shower separate.

Don't let this one get away - give us a call NOW!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Bridgestone Lane have any available units?
165 Bridgestone Lane has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 Bridgestone Lane have?
Some of 165 Bridgestone Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Bridgestone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
165 Bridgestone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Bridgestone Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Bridgestone Lane is pet friendly.
Does 165 Bridgestone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 165 Bridgestone Lane offers parking.
Does 165 Bridgestone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Bridgestone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Bridgestone Lane have a pool?
No, 165 Bridgestone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 165 Bridgestone Lane have accessible units?
No, 165 Bridgestone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Bridgestone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Bridgestone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Bridgestone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Bridgestone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
