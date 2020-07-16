All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:36 AM

127 Blackhawk Trail

127 Black Hawk Trail · (678) 929-4345
Location

127 Black Hawk Trail, Paulding County, GA 30157

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 127 Blackhawk Trail · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You can't miss this one! - Newly remodeled home in East Paulding. Great front porch. Newly landscaped yard, new paint inside and out, new carpet and flooring. Granite countertops in kitchens and baths. New stainless steel appliances as well new light fixtures. This house is very clean and ready to move in. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5644406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Blackhawk Trail have any available units?
127 Blackhawk Trail has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 Blackhawk Trail have?
Some of 127 Blackhawk Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Blackhawk Trail currently offering any rent specials?
127 Blackhawk Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Blackhawk Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Blackhawk Trail is pet friendly.
Does 127 Blackhawk Trail offer parking?
No, 127 Blackhawk Trail does not offer parking.
Does 127 Blackhawk Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Blackhawk Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Blackhawk Trail have a pool?
No, 127 Blackhawk Trail does not have a pool.
Does 127 Blackhawk Trail have accessible units?
No, 127 Blackhawk Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Blackhawk Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Blackhawk Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Blackhawk Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Blackhawk Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
