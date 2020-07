Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful townhouse is located at a newly built townhouse subdivision in Decatur. Quiet community with very convenient location. Easy access to I-675, I-285 and I-20. GA State Decatur Campus is within 5 minute distance. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Separate Tub and Shower in the master bathroom. Good home for family. Hurry, it won't last!!!