Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:35 AM

2684 Preston Dr

2684 Preston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2684 Preston Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2684 Preston Dr
Decatur, GA 30034

Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2

Roomy ranch with open floor plan and glossy hardwood flooring. Cozy front porch for lazy summer days and back patio for cookouts. A creek runs along the side yard and woods flank the back. The master bedroom features its own full bath. All bedroom closets are large. A large laundry room allows for extra storage. Close to I-20 and I-285 for an easy commute, this home is also close to several restaurants including: China One, Hot Spice Jamaican Restaurant, Red Lobster, Dragon Restaurant and Supreme Fish Delight. Call today to make this your home!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: County of Dekalb
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2684 Preston Dr have any available units?
2684 Preston Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2684 Preston Dr have?
Some of 2684 Preston Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2684 Preston Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2684 Preston Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2684 Preston Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2684 Preston Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2684 Preston Dr offer parking?
No, 2684 Preston Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2684 Preston Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2684 Preston Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2684 Preston Dr have a pool?
No, 2684 Preston Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2684 Preston Dr have accessible units?
No, 2684 Preston Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2684 Preston Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2684 Preston Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2684 Preston Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2684 Preston Dr has units with air conditioning.
