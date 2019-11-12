Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2684 Preston Dr

Decatur, GA 30034



Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2



Roomy ranch with open floor plan and glossy hardwood flooring. Cozy front porch for lazy summer days and back patio for cookouts. A creek runs along the side yard and woods flank the back. The master bedroom features its own full bath. All bedroom closets are large. A large laundry room allows for extra storage. Close to I-20 and I-285 for an easy commute, this home is also close to several restaurants including: China One, Hot Spice Jamaican Restaurant, Red Lobster, Dragon Restaurant and Supreme Fish Delight. Call today to make this your home!



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: County of Dekalb

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.