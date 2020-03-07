2648 Cavalier Drive

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW** 1 MONTH FREE W/13 MONTH LEASE**

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH NEWLY RENOVATED HOME IN DECATUR**RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED**

*Reduced deposit is subject to application approval based on meeting the criteria set forth for prospective applicants.*