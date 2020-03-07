All apartments in Panthersville
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:35 AM

2648 Cavalier Drive

2648 Cavalier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2648 Cavalier Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** 1 MONTH FREE W/13 MONTH LEASE**
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH NEWLY RENOVATED HOME IN DECATUR**RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED**
*Reduced deposit is subject to application approval based on meeting the criteria set forth for prospective applicants.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2648 Cavalier Drive have any available units?
2648 Cavalier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2648 Cavalier Drive have?
Some of 2648 Cavalier Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2648 Cavalier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2648 Cavalier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2648 Cavalier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2648 Cavalier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2648 Cavalier Drive offer parking?
No, 2648 Cavalier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2648 Cavalier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2648 Cavalier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2648 Cavalier Drive have a pool?
No, 2648 Cavalier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2648 Cavalier Drive have accessible units?
No, 2648 Cavalier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2648 Cavalier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2648 Cavalier Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2648 Cavalier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2648 Cavalier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

