All apartments in Palmetto
Find more places like 901 Carlton Point Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmetto, GA
/
901 Carlton Point Terrace
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

901 Carlton Point Terrace

901 Carlton Pointe Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

901 Carlton Pointe Terrace, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent! - This charming home sits on a large corner lot. Features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms perfect for a family. The home also features living/dining room, spacious kitchen with all white appliances. So many special touches to this home it has a cozy porch area, large rooms, landing in between the staircase and so much more! Located close to near by stores with easy access. Owner will consider a 2 year lease.

Rent is $1,075.00 per month.
Deposit is $1,075.00.
Application fee is $35.00 per applicant over the age of 18.
Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com

HURRY, THIS AMAZING HOUSE WILL NOT LAST!

For more information or to schedule a viewing, contact Redessa Brown at (678) 674-7769. Text for a faster response.

Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable income, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first months rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2698636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Carlton Point Terrace have any available units?
901 Carlton Point Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
Is 901 Carlton Point Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
901 Carlton Point Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Carlton Point Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 901 Carlton Point Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 901 Carlton Point Terrace offer parking?
No, 901 Carlton Point Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 901 Carlton Point Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Carlton Point Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Carlton Point Terrace have a pool?
No, 901 Carlton Point Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 901 Carlton Point Terrace have accessible units?
No, 901 Carlton Point Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Carlton Point Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Carlton Point Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Carlton Point Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 Carlton Point Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GAEast Point, GA
College Park, GADouglasville, GAVilla Rica, GALithia Springs, GARiverdale, GAMableton, GAHapeville, GAForest Park, GAAustell, GAIrondale, GAJonesboro, GAHiram, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College