All apartments in Palmetto
Find more places like 822 Carlton Pointe Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmetto, GA
/
822 Carlton Pointe Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

822 Carlton Pointe Pl

822 Carlton Pointe Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

822 Carlton Pointe Place, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
REDUCED - Come see us on Sunday, October 7, 2018 between 1:00 - 1:45 pm. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS ALLOWED!!! ALL NEW CARPET and FRESHLY PAINTED in this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - HOME IN GREAT LOCATION WITH FREE LAWN MAINTENANCE! Long driveway with garage provides plenty of parking for family and friends. Front entrance opens to very large family room with fireplace which is open to dining room and spacious kitchen. Kitchen includes all appliances & WASHER/DRYER and has abundance of cabinets and counter space. The laundry and half bath finish up the main level. Upstairs are three bedrooms and two baths including a big Master Suite. Sorry no housing vouchers/section 8. AND NO SMOKERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Carlton Pointe Pl have any available units?
822 Carlton Pointe Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
What amenities does 822 Carlton Pointe Pl have?
Some of 822 Carlton Pointe Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Carlton Pointe Pl currently offering any rent specials?
822 Carlton Pointe Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Carlton Pointe Pl pet-friendly?
No, 822 Carlton Pointe Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 822 Carlton Pointe Pl offer parking?
Yes, 822 Carlton Pointe Pl does offer parking.
Does 822 Carlton Pointe Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 Carlton Pointe Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Carlton Pointe Pl have a pool?
No, 822 Carlton Pointe Pl does not have a pool.
Does 822 Carlton Pointe Pl have accessible units?
No, 822 Carlton Pointe Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Carlton Pointe Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 Carlton Pointe Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 822 Carlton Pointe Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 Carlton Pointe Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GAEast Point, GA
College Park, GADouglasville, GAVilla Rica, GALithia Springs, GARiverdale, GAMableton, GAHapeville, GAForest Park, GAAustell, GAIrondale, GAJonesboro, GAHiram, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College