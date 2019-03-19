822 Carlton Pointe Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

REDUCED - Come see us on Sunday, October 7, 2018 between 1:00 - 1:45 pm. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS ALLOWED!!! ALL NEW CARPET and FRESHLY PAINTED in this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - HOME IN GREAT LOCATION WITH FREE LAWN MAINTENANCE! Long driveway with garage provides plenty of parking for family and friends. Front entrance opens to very large family room with fireplace which is open to dining room and spacious kitchen. Kitchen includes all appliances & WASHER/DRYER and has abundance of cabinets and counter space. The laundry and half bath finish up the main level. Upstairs are three bedrooms and two baths including a big Master Suite. Sorry no housing vouchers/section 8. AND NO SMOKERS.