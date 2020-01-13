635 Carlton Pointe Dr

Amenities

garage stainless steel walk in closets hot tub bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

HOLIDAY SPECIAL!! $500 off 2nd months rent! Smells New, Looks New, Its Brand New!! Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath. New Flooring, Paint, Appliances and Walls! Spacious Living/Dining area. Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliance. Top level features a spacious Master Bedroom w/ walk-in closet. Master spa bath has double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 1 car garage! This home is walking distance to Downtown Palmetto, Schools, shopping and Dining. Ready for Move-In! Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan