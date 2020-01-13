All apartments in Palmetto
Find more places like 635 Carlton Pointe Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmetto, GA
/
635 Carlton Pointe Dr
Last updated January 13 2020 at 6:03 PM

635 Carlton Pointe Dr

635 Carlton Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

635 Carlton Pointe Dr, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
HOLIDAY SPECIAL!! $500 off 2nd months rent! Smells New, Looks New, Its Brand New!! Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath. New Flooring, Paint, Appliances and Walls! Spacious Living/Dining area. Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliance. Top level features a spacious Master Bedroom w/ walk-in closet. Master spa bath has double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 1 car garage! This home is walking distance to Downtown Palmetto, Schools, shopping and Dining. Ready for Move-In! Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Carlton Pointe Dr have any available units?
635 Carlton Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
What amenities does 635 Carlton Pointe Dr have?
Some of 635 Carlton Pointe Dr's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Carlton Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
635 Carlton Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Carlton Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 635 Carlton Pointe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 635 Carlton Pointe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 635 Carlton Pointe Dr offers parking.
Does 635 Carlton Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Carlton Pointe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Carlton Pointe Dr have a pool?
No, 635 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 635 Carlton Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 635 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Carlton Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 635 Carlton Pointe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 635 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GAEast Point, GA
College Park, GAVilla Rica, GALithia Springs, GARiverdale, GAMableton, GAHapeville, GAForest Park, GAAustell, GAJonesboro, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAPowder Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College