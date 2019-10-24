Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath! - Adorable house in Fulton County!! Move in ready by 11/1. Must make 3x the rent, have credit 550 or above and no money judgments, evictions or bankruptcies in the last six years!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 525 Carlton Pointe Dr have any available units?
525 Carlton Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
Is 525 Carlton Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
525 Carlton Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Carlton Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Carlton Pointe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 525 Carlton Pointe Dr offer parking?
No, 525 Carlton Pointe Dr does not offer parking.
Does 525 Carlton Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Carlton Pointe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Carlton Pointe Dr have a pool?
No, 525 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 525 Carlton Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 525 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Carlton Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Carlton Pointe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.