510 Princeton Circle

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly playground tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground tennis court

- Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Harris design made for entertaining. The kitchen features granite counter-tops, and recessed lights. This opens to an open great room and safe area, making it ideal for Saturday lunch. The second floor has a spacious loft for family togetherness, and a spacious Owner's Suite, for privacy and relaxation. Princeton Village also has tennis, a tot lot, and swimming.



A $50 application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.



(RLNE5359710)