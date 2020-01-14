Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Palmetto
Find more places like 508 Carlton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Palmetto, GA
/
508 Carlton Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:04 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
508 Carlton Dr
508 Carlton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
508 Carlton Drive, Palmetto, GA 30268
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3bedroom 2 bath home with a basement and 1 car garage. Home just remolded,
new paint and flooring. Nice neighborhood with large lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 508 Carlton Dr have any available units?
508 Carlton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palmetto, GA
.
Is 508 Carlton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
508 Carlton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Carlton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Carlton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 508 Carlton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 508 Carlton Dr offers parking.
Does 508 Carlton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Carlton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Carlton Dr have a pool?
No, 508 Carlton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 508 Carlton Dr have accessible units?
No, 508 Carlton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Carlton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Carlton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Carlton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Carlton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Tyrone, GA
Union City, GA
Fairburn, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Fayetteville, GA
East Point, GA
College Park, GA
Douglasville, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Riverdale, GA
Mableton, GA
Hapeville, GA
Forest Park, GA
Austell, GA
Irondale, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Hiram, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College