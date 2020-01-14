All apartments in Palmetto
508 Carlton Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:04 PM

508 Carlton Dr

508 Carlton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

508 Carlton Drive, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3bedroom 2 bath home with a basement and 1 car garage. Home just remolded,
new paint and flooring. Nice neighborhood with large lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

