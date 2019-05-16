All apartments in Palmetto
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

125 Forrest Brook Dr

125 Forrest Brook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

125 Forrest Brook Dr, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home in Palmetto. It has hardwood floors & comes with a refrigerator. The backyard is fenced.
It is located in Palmetto Forest subdivision.

This home is conveniently located minutes from I-85, Hartsfield Jackson airport & public transportation.

Schools: Palmettto Elementary Bear Creek Middle Creekside High School

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME

All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.
There will be a credit, background and rental history check.
NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.
The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Forrest Brook Dr have any available units?
125 Forrest Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
Is 125 Forrest Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
125 Forrest Brook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Forrest Brook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 125 Forrest Brook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 125 Forrest Brook Dr offer parking?
No, 125 Forrest Brook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 125 Forrest Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Forrest Brook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Forrest Brook Dr have a pool?
No, 125 Forrest Brook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 125 Forrest Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 125 Forrest Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Forrest Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Forrest Brook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Forrest Brook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Forrest Brook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
