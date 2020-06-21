All apartments in Oakwood
3730 Old Flowery Branch Road

3730 Old Flowery Branch Road
Location

3730 Old Flowery Branch Road, Oakwood, GA 30566

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6733653 to view more pictures of this property. 2 Bedroom 1/1.5 bath condominium conveniently located near 985, UNG Gainesville Campus, shopping, restaurants, and Lake Lanier. Home features open concept main level living/dining area, hardwood laminate, and private enclosed patio area, laundry room, updated kitchen appliances and fresh paint throughout. Upper level has new carpet, large bedrooms, a shared full bath, and is also freshly painted. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, and a green space. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 Old Flowery Branch Road have any available units?
3730 Old Flowery Branch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakwood, GA.
What amenities does 3730 Old Flowery Branch Road have?
Some of 3730 Old Flowery Branch Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 Old Flowery Branch Road currently offering any rent specials?
3730 Old Flowery Branch Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 Old Flowery Branch Road pet-friendly?
No, 3730 Old Flowery Branch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakwood.
Does 3730 Old Flowery Branch Road offer parking?
No, 3730 Old Flowery Branch Road does not offer parking.
Does 3730 Old Flowery Branch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3730 Old Flowery Branch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 Old Flowery Branch Road have a pool?
Yes, 3730 Old Flowery Branch Road has a pool.
Does 3730 Old Flowery Branch Road have accessible units?
No, 3730 Old Flowery Branch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 Old Flowery Branch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3730 Old Flowery Branch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3730 Old Flowery Branch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3730 Old Flowery Branch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
