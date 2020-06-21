3730 Old Flowery Branch Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6733653 to view more pictures of this property. 2 Bedroom 1/1.5 bath condominium conveniently located near 985, UNG Gainesville Campus, shopping, restaurants, and Lake Lanier. Home features open concept main level living/dining area, hardwood laminate, and private enclosed patio area, laundry room, updated kitchen appliances and fresh paint throughout. Upper level has new carpet, large bedrooms, a shared full bath, and is also freshly painted. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, and a green space. Professionally managed.