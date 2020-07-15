2293 Vistamont Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Updated 4/2 Bungalow 10 Minutes from Emory. All Hardwoods. Just Painted. Must See.



This Home Will be Available for Move-in by October 15th 2019.



This home does not participate in Section 8 or any other voucher program



This 1950's updated bungalow will knock you off your feet. Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms retaining the charm of the 1950's era. Charming kitchen adjacent, yet separate, to formal dining room and separate living room will remind you of all the happy times spent in that home. Four sides brick, new hardwood floors, just painted and most importantly - only 10 minutes away from Emory.



Charming backyard will give you privacy and allow you to relax and enjoy your life close to everything Emory!



Private drive way and a huge front yard. This bungalow is a must see to appreciate!



Please visit our website at ALH|Podland Website or call 770-783-3737 to schedule your viewing appointment



Landlord has 97 percent satisfaction rate with current tenants. Security monitoring is mandatory and is $35 per month on top of rent. Renter's Insurance Required.



Tenant Requirements:



For a complete List of Qualification Criteria, click here.



1. Current Photo ID and legal status i.e. driver license, permanent resident card, passport / visa, military ID for each applicant. Expired documents are not accepted. Your documents MUST match information on you application.



2. A copy of the SS card from the Social Security Administration, non-standard copies are not accepted



3. Most recent 90 days of pay stubs, or most recent 2 years of tax returns, or W-2,



Benefits letter for Social Security benefits, Welfare benefits, GI benefits, employment contract that shows income is .28 times the rent in Gross income on a monthly basis



4. No prior evictions within past 4 years, disposessory filings within last 4 years, or landlord lawsuits.



5. Five point background check will be performed to include criminal, credit and child molsestation, eviction/rental history



6. Credit score of 550 or above



7. Application Fee is $55 per person for anyone in the household over the age of 18. Must be 21 years or older who will be responsible for the lease



8. Security Deposit is equals to one month rent or higher depending on your situation.



9. First month rent required, security deposit required.



10. Pets NOT allowed



11. Holding fee is equal to a full deposit.

Please visit our website for more rental information at www.alhpodland.com or call 770-783-3737 to schedule your viewing appointment.



Schools



Laurel Ridge Elementary



Druid Hills High



Druid Hills Middle



